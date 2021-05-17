LHT Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. LHT has a market cap of $205,138.99 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

