Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.48

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

