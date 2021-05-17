Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.62

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 5535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,265 over the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

