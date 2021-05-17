Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.59

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
