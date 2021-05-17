Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.59

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 1765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

