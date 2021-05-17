Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP Sells $58,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Sean Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.67. 562,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

