Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,644. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,301 shares of company stock worth $697,729 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

