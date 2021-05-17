Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Shares of ZEV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 487,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The company is based in Loveland, Colorado.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.