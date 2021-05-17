LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.19 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and $64,395.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,034,622,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,197,673 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

