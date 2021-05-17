Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.49). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

