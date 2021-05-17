Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

