Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $83,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $301.17 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

