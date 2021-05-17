Linker Coin (LNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,333.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.76 million and $2,333.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.