Liquity Trading Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.37 or 0.00034737 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $12.45 million and $611,276.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

