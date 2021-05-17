Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $20.51 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

