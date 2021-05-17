Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.58 or 0.01528322 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003776 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.27 or 0.99080074 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,739,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

