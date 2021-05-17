Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 3,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

