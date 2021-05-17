LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 5.5%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 6,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,953,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

