LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 5.5%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 6,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 760,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.
RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88.
About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.