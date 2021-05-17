Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 24th (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:LIXT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LIXT stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,042,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 7.70% of Lixte Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

