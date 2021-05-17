LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,219 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LKQ worth $68,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78.
In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
