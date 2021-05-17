LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,219 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of LKQ worth $68,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

