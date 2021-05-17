Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.71

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 232759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

