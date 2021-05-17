Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $752,834.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,974,577 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

