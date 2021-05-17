LocalCoinSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,374.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $7,374.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00117291 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002761 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.14 or 0.00801855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,750,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,537,240 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

