Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Loews worth $137,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Loews by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Loews by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Loews by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $58.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

