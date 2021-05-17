Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,670.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.21 or 0.07712502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.09 or 0.02471628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.18 or 0.00651844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00204164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.54 or 0.00789202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.00654717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.85 or 0.00536929 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

