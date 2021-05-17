Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.00 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $107.00 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.