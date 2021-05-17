Loop Capital Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.
Shares of DV stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $38.28.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
