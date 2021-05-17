Loop Capital Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of DV stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,387,000 after purchasing an additional 148,951 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

