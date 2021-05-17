Loop Capital Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,400.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $14.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,099.37. 26,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,145.01. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

