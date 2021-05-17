Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00448973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00226904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.32 or 0.01296300 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042005 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

