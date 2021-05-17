Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $635.51 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $635.51 million and approximately $105.95 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,108,533 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

