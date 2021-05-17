Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 331,577 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 364.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 331,577 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.