Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,826 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $263.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

