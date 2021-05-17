Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

USB opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

