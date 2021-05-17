Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 12.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 105.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.57. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

