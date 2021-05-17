Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of MLM opened at $377.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.09. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.53 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

