Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7,923.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Shares of MOH opened at $260.48 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.