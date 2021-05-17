Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $53,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

