Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Regency Centers worth $32,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

