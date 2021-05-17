Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8,419.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vontier worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

