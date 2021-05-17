Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.70 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of STERIS worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

