Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $41.84 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,420.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,905 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $165.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

