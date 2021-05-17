Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $47.15 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 255.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $47,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

