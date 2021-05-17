Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $48.23 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,644 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $48,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

