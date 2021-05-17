Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $49.49 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 208.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $49,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

CFG stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $50.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

