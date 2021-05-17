Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $63.35 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 327.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,443 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of eBay worth $63,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

EBAY opened at $60.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

