Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1,565.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 50,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.74 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

