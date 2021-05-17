Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,792 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,452,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,680,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.15 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

