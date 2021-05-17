Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $47,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

