Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $63,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $196.21 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.