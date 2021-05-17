Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vulcan Materials worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $172,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $191.18 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $95.47 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

