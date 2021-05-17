Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 122,822 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.